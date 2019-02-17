Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Lindsey Graham: 'It's Better For The Middle School Kids In Kentucky' To Have A Border Wall Than New Schools

For the Republican Party, it's better to keep them scared than to get them educated.
By David

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued on Sunday that it is "better" for children in Kentucky to have a border wall than it is for them to have new schools.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan explained that $3.6 billion of the funds for Donald Trump's emergency declaration to build a border wall could come from military funds "including construction of a middle school in Kentucky."

Graham, however, told Brennan that the children of Kentucky need a border wall more than they need new schools.

"The president will have to make a decision on where he gets the money," Graham agreed. "Let's just say for a minute that he took some money out of the military construction budget."

"I would say it's better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border," he continued. "We'll get them the school they need, but right now, we've got a national emergency on our hands."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.