Lindsey Graham: 'It's Better For The Middle School Kids In Kentucky' To Have A Border Wall Than New Schools

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued on Sunday that it is "better" for children in Kentucky to have a border wall than it is for them to have new schools.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan explained that $3.6 billion of the funds for Donald Trump's emergency declaration to build a border wall could come from military funds "including construction of a middle school in Kentucky."

Graham, however, told Brennan that the children of Kentucky need a border wall more than they need new schools.

"The president will have to make a decision on where he gets the money," Graham agreed. "Let's just say for a minute that he took some money out of the military construction budget."

"I would say it's better for the middle school kids in Kentucky to have a secure border," he continued. "We'll get them the school they need, but right now, we've got a national emergency on our hands."