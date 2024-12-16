Lindsey Graham's Words Come Back To Bite Him -- Hard

South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham's words came back to haunt him on Meet the Press on Sunday, courtesy of Kristen Welker. Welker played a clip of Graham in 2017 when he called for Donald to choose someone "beyond reproach" to lead the FBI. Of course, in 2024, Graham is OK with Donald choosing Kash Patel to head the bureau, a highly controversial choice who would be better suited to run 4Chan.

"Here's what you said on this program the last time Donald Trump was choosing an FBI director," Welker said before rolling the clip.

"He has a duty and obligation to pick somebody beyond reproach outside the political lane," Graham said in the 2017 clip. "I think he'll do that. I hope he'll do that. I would encourage the president to pick somebody we can all rally around, including those who work in the FBI."

"Senator, is Kash Patel beyond reproach and someone that everyone can rally around?" Welker asked.

Lindsey then launched an attack on the bureau, bringing up Hunter Biden's laptop (DRINK!), Russia (double shot!), and the Steele Dossier (finish the bottle already).

"So, what do I want in an FBI director, someone that can get back to the job of fighting crime and don't have your thumb on the political scale and make sure it's not used as a political weapon against people that you have a beef with," Graham said while disregarding Donald and Patel's enemies list. If the irony meter were a person, you could find it sitting at a bar at 3 a.m.

Welker noted Christopher Wray had strong bipartisan support. Welker should have asked Linds who the dumbshit was that hired him, then wanted him to vacate the role for Patel to step in. And he brought up James Comey, who practically handed Donald his 2016 victory against a highly qualified woman. Shut up, Lindsey.