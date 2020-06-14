New Ad Uses Lindsey Graham's Own Words Praising Joe Biden Against Him

The conservative group Republican Voters Against Trump is using S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham's own words praising Joe Biden against him in a new ad that's set to run on Fox News in the Charlotte and Greenville markets, and in Washington D.C., according to the Huffington Post:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gushes in a new Republican ad that former Vice President Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created” — while President Donald Trump is a “xenophobic, race-baiting, religious bigot.” What a difference an administration makes. The comments were pulled from Graham’s past, “before he lost his conscience” and became one of the president’s staunchest defenders, noted a statement from the Republican Voters Against Trump. “You want to know how to make America great again?” Graham asked in 2015. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” The ad backing Trump’s Democratic presidential rival features a very different Graham.

And here's more on Graham's previous praise of Biden from The Hill:

The ad then shows Graham praising Biden in an interview with HuffPost in 2015. “If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem. You need to do some self-evaluation, ‘cause, what’s not to like?” Graham says, calling Biden “as good a man as God ever created.” “He’s said some of the most incredibly heartfelt things that anybody could ever say to me. He’s the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics,” Graham says. The ad also uses an audio clip of Graham telling CNN in 2015 that the GOP primary was a “defining moment for the future of the Republican Party” and warning that Republicans would lose the “moral authority” to govern if they did not reject Trump. The ad ends with an image of Trump holding up a bible during a photo opportunity outside St John’s Church earlier this month.

Trump would hate it if this new "Lindsey Graham Loves Joe Biden" ad from Republicans were to go viral. Just a few years ago Lindsey Graham said Biden was one of the best men he's ever met. Out of respect for Biden, Graham should now resign. #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/cV0LshOmQX — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 13, 2020