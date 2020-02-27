Pro-Trump PAC Runs Despicable Ad Twisting Barack Obama's Words Against Biden

It is pretty well documented that Republicans cannot win elections without voter suppression, cheating, lying and disinformation campaigns. It looks like they are in full swing nationwide, trying to stop a potential Biden win in South Carolina. The latest dirty trick is an ad running by a pro-Trump super PAC called the "Committee to Defend the President" which targets Joe Biden.

The ad is a typical disinformation campaign, weaponizing the words of President Barack Obama against his former Vice President. It is just shocking in its audacity and clear misrepresentation, clearly designed to try to diminish the African-American vote.

In fact, this ad is so vile that Barack Obama spoke out personally, calling on TV stations to stop running the ads, saying it is an effort to “sow division and confusion” and “suppress turnout among minority voters in South Carolina.”

The ad starts with:

“Joe Biden promised to help our community...“It was a lie — here’s Barack Obama.”

Then, we hear an Obama impersonator talking, apparently about Democrats selling out black people. While listening to the fake Obama speak, the ad flashes some references of Joe Biden's comments about segregationist senators. The ad uses psychological tricks to make it seems as though the words are referencing Joe Biden and his comments, when that is patently untrue.

In actuality, the fake Obama is reading passages from his 1995 memoir called “Dreams From My Father." In the segment used in the ad, he is talking about a person in the book talking about Chicago politics was like for African-Americans decades ago.

So this has literally nothing to do with Joe Biden.

Here is the ad:

Here's that ad that just ran in South Carolina just before the debate. It's -- something else.



Paid for by "The Committee to Defend the President"https://t.co/Xdfemt32EE — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 26, 2020

Despicable isn't a strong enough word. Dirty. Pathetic. Manipulative. Cyberwarfare. Russian disinformation. Trumpian. But what else can you expect from a PAC that supports Donald Trump?