Aww! Trump Wants Bannon And Musk To Sit Down And Work Things Out

After the story about Musk fighting with cabinet members leaked last week, Steve "Three Shirts" Bannon chimed in. Via the New York Times:

Mr. Bannon, who has characterized Mr. Musk as an interloper, a “parasitic illegal immigrant” and a “truly evil person,” suggested the world’s richest man was weighing Mr. Trump down. “I don’t want to say an anchor or lodestone,” Mr. Bannon said on Friday of Mr. Musk on his show “War Room,” which is watched closely by a number of Trump allies, as well as the president himself. “It’s not that yet, but it’s trending — that is starting to affect everybody.” The longstanding animus between Mr. Bannon and Mr. Musk encapsulates a key tension at the heart of Mr. Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. It pits those like Mr. Bannon, who want Mr. Trump to carry out a more fully populist agenda, against ultrawealthy interests, epitomized by Mr. Musk, who occupy key positions in the president’s orbit.

Cat fight! Woo hoo!

In mid-February, the president told Mr. Bannon that he wanted him to lay off the attacks on Mr. Musk and for the two men to sit down privately, according to two people familiar with the comments. That meeting has not happened yet, and it is not clear when or if it will.

I love the sound of an autocratic regime splintering in the morning!

If you can stand to listen to the entire video, it's fun to hear Bannon and Douhat just make shit up (the Tea Party was an authentic grassroots movement, for one) about Trump's populist win -- as if Russia had nothing to do with it.