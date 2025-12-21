Trump's Kennedy Center

From the archives, a vision of Christmas present.
Trump's Kennedy Center
By Karoli KunsDecember 21, 2025

Ratt is off for a couple of weeks for the holidays, but we have permission to run some of their best cartoons. This one seems especially appropriate, given this week's hijacking of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, both in name and in disgusting choices for the Kennedy Center Honors.

At any rate, I hope you all are having a great holiday season and spending some time with family and friends.

