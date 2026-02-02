Trump Plans To Close Kennedy Center For 'Trump Eye' Makeover

"I have determined that the fastest way to bring The Trump Kennedy Center to the highest level of Success, Beauty, and Grandeur, is to cease Entertainment Operations for an approximately two year period of time," said the failed casino operator.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 2, 2026

Trump announced yesterday that the Kennedy Center could temporarily close for roughly two years to undergo A Trumpy makeover. His latest diversion comes after some big-name cancellations and anemic attendance since he took over. Because everything Trump touches dies. Temu and Ali Baba better start grinding out some more gold-colored plastic ornaments!

“I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”

Under Trump’s proposal, the Kennedy Center could close on July 4, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, at which point construction would begin, Trump said.

“Financing is completed, and fully in place!,” Trump wrote. “This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before.”

The Kennedy Center just had an expansion built at the cost of $250M, why the f–– should it need a “complete rebuilding”?

Whose bribes is he taking/money is he laundering?

Greg Greene (he/him/his) (@greene.haus) 2026-02-01T23:41:26.985Z

Oh,big deal! I'm sure whatever he wants to do will be just as BEEYOOTIFUL as his White House makeover --and just as popular as he is! He should start calling it the TRUMP Center!

It was probably difficult to foresee that Trump would put the Kennedy Center out of business.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T23:59:03.443Z

A look at what Donald Trump will likely try to do to the Kennedy center

Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T00:18:51.592Z

EXCLUSIVE: leaked image from the redesigned Kennedy Center, as planned for the re-opening in 2028.

Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T00:09:50.291Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon