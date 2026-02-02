Trump Plans To Close Kennedy Center For 'Trump Eye' Makeover

Trump announced yesterday that the Kennedy Center could temporarily close for roughly two years to undergo A Trumpy makeover. His latest diversion comes after some big-name cancellations and anemic attendance since he took over. Because everything Trump touches dies. Temu and Ali Baba better start grinding out some more gold-colored plastic ornaments!

“I have determined that The Trump Kennedy Center, if temporarily closed for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding, can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “In other words, if we don’t close, the quality of Construction will not be nearly as good, and the time to completion, because of interruptions with Audiences from the many Events using the Facility, will be much longer. The temporary closure will produce a much faster and higher quality result!”

Under Trump’s proposal, the Kennedy Center could close on July 4, coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary, at which point construction would begin, Trump said.

“Financing is completed, and fully in place!,” Trump wrote. “This important decision, based on input from many Highly Respected Experts, will take a tired, broken, and dilapidated Center, one that has been in bad condition, both financially and structurally for many years, and turn it into a World Class Bastion of Arts, Music, and Entertainment, far better than it has ever been before.”