Obama Slices And Dices Trump At Jesse Jackson Funeral

Master orator Barack Obama really let Trump have it in his speech at Jesse Jackson's funeral. In between telling the story of Jackson and his achievements,

“We are living in a time when it can be hard to hope,” he said. “Each day we wake up to some new assault on our democratic institutions. Another setback the idea of the rule of law. An offense to common decency.”

“Every day you wake up to things you just didn’t think were possible. Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other, and to turn on each other. And that some Americans count more than others. And that some don’t even count at all. Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength.”

Obama said, “It’s hard to hope in those moments.”

“But this man, Rev. Jesse Jackson, inspires us to take a harder path. His voice calls on each of us to be heralds of change, to be messengers of hope,” Obama said.