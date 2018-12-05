Politics
Watching The Body Language At The Bush 41 Funeral

The Obamas shook hands with Trump.
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
Notice the body language as Trump arrives at his seat at the George HW Bush funeral.

The Obamas acting as a heat shield for the Clintons, shaking hands with Donald and making no room for further socializing down the pew.

Hillary makes no acknowledgment that Trump even exists. Good for her.

What's also very noticeable are the daggers coming out of Dick Cheney's eyes for the current so-called president. Damn "Tariff Man" tweet probably cost face-shooter a couple million bucks yesterday. Not that it matters.

And former President Miss-Me-Yet brought a smile. We may consider Bush 43 an idiot, but he's smart enough to know a drop of redemption via friendship with Michelle Obama.


Comments

