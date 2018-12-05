Fox Business Bashes 'Tariff Man' Trump: 'More Coherent Trade Policy [on] Mens' Room Walls'

On Fox Business Network's Bulls and Bears show Tuesday, the panel ripped into Trump's incoherent trade policies around the world, especially after he tweeted he was "Tariff Man." That tweet was widely blamed for the day's significant drop in the markets.

It's unusual for Fox Business to criticize the so-called president. Trump helped Roger Ailes develop the business network that has turned into Trump's biggest propaganda outlet.

After the DOW dropped almost 800 points in a single day, host David Asman and his panel members were livid.

Asman asked if this was policy or just a negotiating ploy from the Trump administration.

Carol Roth, a former investment banker said, "I think that the bond market, did not like Mr. Tariff Man. And once the bond market decided he didn't like Mr. Tariff Man, then the concerns came in about an inverted yield curve..."

Jack Hough, Barron's senior editor jumped in, "I hope it was a negotiating tactic because I have seen more coherent trade policy carved in men's room walls!"

This had the panel members laughing.

Jonathan Hoenig, a long time FBN host was even harsher, "This tweet belies an ignorance from the president, he's "Tariff Man as he calls himself, it belies such an ignorance about trade, it's almost laughable."

He continued, "The president is crowing about all this money he is raising from tariffs, that is money from Americans. It's monies from companies like Ford, like GM, both which lost a billion dollars, and are laying off employees, so I'm not surprised that is when the stock market has this massive dump."

Even Trump's most ardent paid media supporters can't get on board with his idiocy when it comes to trade, especially when he loses them millions because of his moronic tweets.