Editor Of WSJ, Yes, That WSJ, Bashes Trump Tariffs

CEOs are too afraid to speak out publicly. What cowards!
By John AmatoMarch 14, 2025

Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker attacked Trump's moronic yo-yo tariffs to MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo this morning on the Fox Business Network.

Tucker explains that CEOs and executives are floundering because they have no idea what this idiot is doing which is causing prices to skyrocket and the markets to crash.

Demented Donald and his band of scumbags can go on the airwaves and lie and deny that his tariffs won't cause higher prices and inflation.

But the Street knows what's what.

And do you remember the mood then was so upbeat, and the American chief execs that were there were all so excited.

The talk was all of deregulation, growth, no tax rises, boom, boom, America, and Europe was absolutely stuck in the doldrums, very unhappy.

But it's very interesting how that mood has shifted, pretty much since all the tariffs started coming in.

I think businesses realize now Trump is serious about this, but the problem they've got is that they're being imposed in a very haphazard way, and that's creating so much instability.

Then along comes your interview, and Trump refuses to rule out a recession.

He's talking in a kind of no pain, no gain kind of way.

And I think chief execs, businesses, they're slightly floundering, because they don't know where to look now.
---

Well, I think one thing is very clear from our reporting is that they're reluctant to say anything publicly.

I think that story is about this roundtable of business people, there was some sort of informal polls where the chief execs said the stock market would have to drop by 20% for them to talk out.

So I think they've accepted that the tariffs are here, and what they want to know now is which ones are staying, which ones are going to be dialed back, is there going to be further retaliation?

Soon Trump and his MAGA carnival barkers will claim the stock market is full of deep state globalists wanting to destroy him. That will not help our 401(k)s and retirement plans and overall stock portfolios but it will give the cult something to whine about.

This is probably the interview that set Trump off on Truth Social this morn -- Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker criticizing Trump's policies on Maria Bartiromo's show, saying executives are "floundering" because of them, & adding that prices will go up for consumers because of tariffs

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-03-13T13:12:16.014Z

