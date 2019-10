So Rudy Giuliani took Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to George Bush Sr's funeral as his very special guests.

How many "tickets" did Rudy get? And of all the Ukranian mobsters in all the gin joints in the vicinity of the National Cathedral, why did Rudy pick these two to attend with him?

Giuliani invited Fruman and Parnas to Bush's funeral pic.twitter.com/ukyhYkXrbr — NANCYC (@Kailee631) October 11, 2019

Spotted by @NikaMelkozerova. Not only was Parnas with Giuliani at George H.W. Bush's funeral. Fruman was there too, seen in this pic standing behind Parnas. pic.twitter.com/juGcAG1Tgc — Aubrey Belford (@AubreyBelford) October 14, 2019

It's all the funerals!

Wasn't just GWHB's funeral. Here he is at John McCain's memorial, also with Ukrainians. This time with retired Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko, who's brother Vitaly is......the mayor of Kiev. https://t.co/Uf2apkyKMS — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 14, 2019

