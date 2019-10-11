Rudy Giuliani Screams 'A**hole!' At His TV

Elaina Plott, writing in The Atlantic, shared this amusing story of Rudy Giuliani reacting to Fox News reporting on the sudden arrest of Giuliani's Russian henchman, bound for a one-way flight to Vienna before the FBI swooped down and took them into custody. Oddly enough, Rudy Giuliani also said he had a flight to Vienna one night later, but decided not to go. Curious, isn't it?

And what happened at exactly 3pm to upset Giuliani so? Why Shep Smith, reporting the news, his voice dripping with derision at the spectacle of it all.

Source: The Atlantic

This morning, Giuliani told me he’d have to reschedule our lunch. I’ve tried to reach him since then, to discuss Parnas’s and Fruman’s arrests, among other things, to no avail. When I called at 3 p.m. ET to ask about his Vienna trip, a woman claiming to be his communications director answered the phone. I have called him more than 100 times over the past year, and this is the first time that has ever happened. She said she’d have to get back to me. As we spoke, I could hear a voice that resembled Giuliani’s shout “asshole” in the background. “Oh, sorry,” the woman told me. “He was talking to the TV.” Why were Parnas and Fruman bound for Vienna? Why was Giuliani—if what he told me was true—planning to be in the same city a day later? Giuliani finally sent me a text message at 4:18 p.m. ET: “I can’t comment on it at this time.”

