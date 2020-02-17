Guiliani Backer 'Fraud Guarantee' Allegedly Lied To Investors

I can't wait to hear what Susan Collins thinks of this development.

Rudy Giuliani's bankroller, an outfit literally named "Fraud Guarantee," is awaking to new charges out of SDNY this morning. Prosecutors allege that FG lied about the organization in "marketing pitches" to investors.

I am not making this up. CNN:

FBI agents and prosecutors interviewed investors who were pitched on the company, and through subpoenas have obtained text messages and other documents related to the effort. One person with knowledge of the company has said the men spent proceeds from investors on pricey personal expenses. The new charges, if they are brought, would significantly increase the legal pressure on Parnas and Correia. Those men, plus Igor Fruman, another Parnas business associate, and Andrey Kukushkin, an associate in a marijuana venture, have been charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors with campaign finance violations relating to donations they made to US candidates. All four have pleaded not guilty. The timing of any additional charges is not clear. Prosecutors have said in court that new charges in the case against Parnas and the other defendants are likely, but they have not specified which charges or when they might be filed. The case is scheduled to go to trial in early October, which would mean testimony involving Trump's circle could emerge in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

You know what else Fraud Guarantee does? Donate to Republican State Committees.

SUR Illinois calls on @ILGOP to return the money donated to it by “Fraud Guarantee,” Lev Parnas’ aptly-named Russian money laundering vehicle. pic.twitter.com/YH1Aa5JNpO — Stand Up Republic - Illinois (@SUR_Illinois) January 1, 2020

So corrupt.