Giuliani's Pals Owned Company Called 'Fraud Guarantee'; Paid Him For 'Legal Advice'

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two completely upstanding and wholesome citizens who were arrested yesterday at Dulles airport on their way to Vienna with one-way tickets (probably just to enjoy the coffee and opera the city has to offer,) had a little company they owned. This company employed Rudy Giuliani - fellow upright American and profound legal intellect. Allegedly, they retained Rudy for "business and legal advice." Also, "allegedly," Rudy relied on Parnas and Fruman to use their contacts in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden.
According to The New York Times,
Even as he worked with Mr. Parnas’s company, Fraud Guarantee, Mr. Giuliani increasingly relied on Mr. Parnas to carry out Mr. Trump’s quest for evidence in Ukraine that would undercut the legitimacy of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference on his behalf in the 2016 election and help him heading into his 2020 re-election campaign.
Fraud Guarantee. That was the name of Parnas' company. Fraud. Guarantee.
