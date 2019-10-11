Giuliani's Pals Owned Company Called 'Fraud Guarantee'; Paid Him For 'Legal Advice'

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two completely upstanding and wholesome citizens who were arrested yesterday at Dulles airport on their way to Vienna with one-way tickets (probably just to enjoy the coffee and opera the city has to offer,) had a little company they owned. This company employed Rudy Giuliani - fellow upright American and profound legal intellect. Allegedly, they retained Rudy for "business and legal advice." Also, "allegedly," Rudy relied on Parnas and Fruman to use their contacts in Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden.

According to The New York Times,

Even as he worked with Mr. Parnas’s company, Fraud Guarantee, Mr. Giuliani increasingly relied on Mr. Parnas to carry out Mr. Trump’s quest for evidence in Ukraine that would undercut the legitimacy of the special counsel’s investigation into Russia’s interference on his behalf in the 2016 election and help him heading into his 2020 re-election campaign.

Fraud Guarantee. That was the name of Parnas' company. Fraud. Guarantee.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Rudy Giuliani's indicted associates in the Ukraine conspiracy, own a company called "Fraud Guarantee" and a beach club named "Mafia Rave," respectively. Really. Those are the names. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 11, 2019

Dibs on Fraud Guarantee as the name for either my book or my punk rock band. https://t.co/AcieSApD7D — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 11, 2019

Fraud Guarantee is a little on the nose. https://t.co/1gIJU9II6E — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2019

Are you sure it's not called Fraud Guaranteed? — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) October 11, 2019

Was the name “Crimedoers incorporated” already taken or something? — Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 11, 2019

Fraud Guarantee

Collusion Solutions

Treason Season LLP

Tampering & Tampering LLC

Harassment Practice

Miss Conduct & Associates

Pardon, Evasion & Bribe PLC

Very Fine People Inc. — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) October 11, 2019

When they tell you who they are... — Nina Jo Smith (@njtunesmith) October 11, 2019

The firm was originally called Two Men and a Truck with Guns and Shovels, but then they branched out.

'Fraud Guarantee'... They probably went with that name because 'Guilty As Sin' was already reserved by Giuliani for another client. — BC Darr (@bcdarr) October 11, 2019

at least there’s no video pic.twitter.com/JVaUyJpm4V — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 10, 2019

*chef's kiss*