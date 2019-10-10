Politics
So Many Pieces In This Ukrainian Arrest Story! Collect The Whole Set

This looks like the story that Trump really, really wanted to keep under wraps.
By Susie Madrak

The arrest last night of Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Giuliani associates, has got to have the Orange Cheeto running through his Depends like crazy. This is one of those complicated stories that becomes clearer when you gather all the puzzle pieces, move them around, and stand back to see the giant corrupt picture.

