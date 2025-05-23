Bob Iger: You Told The Ladies Of The View To Tone Down The Politics? LOL

The ladies of the View slammed Yambo for his meeting with South Africa’s president a day after a news report revealed Disney executives wanted the panel to cool their criticism. Ha, ha! Via the Daily Beast:

The opinion show’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin tore into the Wednesday meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where Trump repeatedly claimed there was a “genocide” of white farmers in the nation with unverified videos. Goldberg shot down Trump’s claims about a “genocide,” highlighting her visits to the nation as an actor—before appearing to let out an bleeped-out expletive. “There’s no white genocide, OK?” she said. “There’s not a genocide happening. There is crime, as there is all over the world, but it’s not about killing off white people. This is just straight [expletive].”

This wasn't all that unusual. The View often digs into the politics of the day, and they do a pretty good job.