Bob Iger: You Told The Ladies Of The View To Tone Down The Politics? LOL

Silly man. They're not going to kiss up to Trump.
By Susie MadrakMay 23, 2025

The ladies of the View slammed Yambo for his meeting with South Africa’s president a day after a news report revealed Disney executives wanted the panel to cool their criticism. Ha, ha! Via the Daily Beast:

The opinion show’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin tore into the Wednesday meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, where Trump repeatedly claimed there was a “genocide” of white farmers in the nation with unverified videos.

Goldberg shot down Trump’s claims about a “genocide,” highlighting her visits to the nation as an actor—before appearing to let out an bleeped-out expletive.

“There’s no white genocide, OK?” she said. “There’s not a genocide happening. There is crime, as there is all over the world, but it’s not about killing off white people. This is just straight [expletive].”

This wasn't all that unusual. The View often digs into the politics of the day, and they do a pretty good job.

The decision to devote The View’s first 10 minutes on Thursday to politics comes a day after the Daily Beast reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic have asked the hosts of The View in recent weeks to tone down their political focus.

Karamehmedovic met with the hosts and executive producer Brian Teta in recent weeks and suggested it needed to broaden its focus beyond politics and lean into more culture topics, including celebrity guests.

The suggestion—which was not presented as an edict—angered the hosts, who pushed back forcefully and bristled at the suggestion that their audience doesn’t want them to talk about politics.

Discussion

