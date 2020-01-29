Media Bites
Ladies Of 'The View' Can't Help Laughing At Alan Dershowitz

Really, Alan, read the room.
By Frances Langum
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar aren't constitutional law experts. They're comedians. And they know which show they're on, unlike guest Alan Dershowitz.

Wednesday's show brought Alan (via remote feed) to the "Hot Politics" segment, where Joy Behar noted that Alan is alone among constitutional scholars arguing that "abuse of power" isn't impeachable.

Dershowitz forgot where he was, and started referencing the 1867 Dean of Columbia Law School.

The audience laughed. Loudly. And Whoopi took the reins:

"Alan, in Fourteen Hundred Ninty Two, Columbus sailed the seas blue, but I need us to move on."

Read the room next time, Alan.

