Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Alan Dershowitz Pouts About Being Legal Laughingstock

Alan Dershowitz is being dragged for the ludicrious defense he provided during Donald Trump's impeachment trial
By Red Painter

Alan Dershowitz made an absolutely ridulously and totally non-legal argument during Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial and now he is fed up with how much he is being mocked by...everyone, more or less. So what does he do to defend himself? Go on MSNBC to complain to Ari Melber about how he is a victim of people being super mean to him and how sad he is that no one will hang out with him anymore at Martha's Vineyard.

On Thursday Dershowitz posted a string of whiny tweets. In this one, he called out MSNBC directly.

Here is the issue. Dershowitz basically said that Trump could do ANYTHING he wanted if it was related to his re-election if he felt in his heart that being re-elected was "in the public interest."

But really, it is in Trump's PERSONAL interest to be re-elected. That is the main issue with Dershowitz's stupid ridiculous non-legal defense. By his logic, a President could ask someone to kill his opponent if he felt it was "in the public interest" for him to re-elected. Basically, ANY CRIME is ok if Trump can say he was doing it for the people.

Bullshit.

He and Melber had an intense back and forth, culminating in this takedown:

MELBER: I just have to point out and then I'll let you finish, sir. You cannot complain about not being quoted in the media when you're getting time here for the purpose of quoting you -- so please go ahead and tell us but we can do it without the media criticism. I'm affording you the time.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, but there's been days and days of attack based on a false description of what I said.

But the problem is that the media DIRECTLY quoted what Dershowitz said. He just doesn't like seeing it in writing, I guess.

He also doesn't enjoy the consequences of defending King Trump:

Boo F*cking Hoo.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.