Alan Dershowitz Pouts About Being Legal Laughingstock

Alan Dershowitz made an absolutely ridulously and totally non-legal argument during Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial and now he is fed up with how much he is being mocked by...everyone, more or less. So what does he do to defend himself? Go on MSNBC to complain to Ari Melber about how he is a victim of people being super mean to him and how sad he is that no one will hang out with him anymore at Martha's Vineyard.

On Thursday Dershowitz posted a string of whiny tweets. In this one, he called out MSNBC directly.

Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

Here is the issue. Dershowitz basically said that Trump could do ANYTHING he wanted if it was related to his re-election if he felt in his heart that being re-elected was "in the public interest."

But really, it is in Trump's PERSONAL interest to be re-elected. That is the main issue with Dershowitz's stupid ridiculous non-legal defense. By his logic, a President could ask someone to kill his opponent if he felt it was "in the public interest" for him to re-elected. Basically, ANY CRIME is ok if Trump can say he was doing it for the people.

Bullshit.

He and Melber had an intense back and forth, culminating in this takedown:

MELBER: I just have to point out and then I'll let you finish, sir. You cannot complain about not being quoted in the media when you're getting time here for the purpose of quoting you -- so please go ahead and tell us but we can do it without the media criticism. I'm affording you the time. DERSHOWITZ: Well, but there's been days and days of attack based on a false description of what I said.

But the problem is that the media DIRECTLY quoted what Dershowitz said. He just doesn't like seeing it in writing, I guess.

He also doesn't enjoy the consequences of defending King Trump:

“This is the worst controversy I have ever been in politically,” Dershowitz said. “I have some family members who won’t talk to me, I have some friends who have refused to have anything to do with me. But it shows me who my real friends are.” https://t.co/iwqrN5bQgP — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 31, 2020

Boo F*cking Hoo.