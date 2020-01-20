Politics
George Conway: Trump's History Of Mistreating Law Firms Finally Catches Up With Him

Conservative attorney George Conway, asserted in a column over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s history not paying his legal bills may be finally catching up to him with finding representation for his impeachment trial.
Conservative attorney George Conway asserted in a column over the weekend that President Donald Trump’s history of mistreating law firms is catching up with him.

In a Sunday op-ed for The Washington Post, Conway explains that Trump is now faced with sparse choices for legal representation in his impeachment trial after years of not paying attorneys and generally being a bad client.

Pointing to Trump’s choice of Alan Dershowitz and Kenneth Starr, Conway writes:

The president has consistently encountered difficulty in hiring good lawyers to defend him. In 2017, after Robert S. Mueller III became special counsel, Trump couldn’t find a high-end law firm that would take him as a client. His reputation for nonpayment preceded him: One major Manhattan firm I know had once been forced to eat bills for millions in bond work it once did for Trump. No doubt other members of the legal community knew of other examples.

Of course, being cheap wasn’t the only reason Trump struck out among the nation’s legal elite. There was the fact that he would be an erratic client who’d never take reasonable direction — direction as in shut up and stop tweeting. Firms also understood that taking on Trump would kill their recruiting efforts: Top law students of varying political stripes who might be willing, even eager, to join a firm that provides pro bono representation to murderers on death row, want nothing to do with Trump.

In the end, Conway predicts neither Dershowitz nor Starr is likely to sway senators.

“Any litigator will tell you that adding to your legal team on the eve of trial most likely will not produce better lawyering but, rather, chaos,” he concludes. “In that sense, at least, Trump will be getting the representation he deserves.”

Read the entire op-ed here.

