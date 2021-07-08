2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Read time: 2 minutes
Dershowitz Pilloried For Defending Bogus Trump Lawsuit

Dershowitz' embarrassing downfall continues as he pretends Traitor Trump "has a first amendment case" against the social media giants.
By John Amato
The once-respected defense attorney now lives on Fox News as a Trump apologist.

Allan Dershowitze joined Hannity last night to promote his new book that makes believe there is merit to Trump's lawsuit PR stunt.

The First Amendment and 'freedom of speech' protect the individual (and the journalist) against the state, not against privately owned businesses.

Alan Dershowitz should have a handle on the First Amendment, you would think.

Dershowitz proclaimed this is "the most important First Amendment case in the 21st century."

I thought he was talking about Trump trying to lock up reporters from the New York Times, Washington Post, and any credible media outlet that reported a negative story against him. But alas, I was wrong.

Dershowitz claimed freedom of speech and "the First Amendment are now fighting each other."

Huh?

Dershowitz said, "It's the high tech giants that are banning freedom of speech. They are censoring. But they are claiming the right to do so under the First Amendment."

A private online company is allowed to dictate 'terms of use.' If you agree to those terms then you cannot claim your freedoms are being violated when you promote violence, lies, and conspiracy theories. You are literally breaking the rules of the site in which you are participating.

Dershowitz said Facebook and Twitter are using the First Amendment as "a sword against freedom of speech."

I believe you're not allowed to yell fire in a crowded movie theater when the isn't one.

A sitting president claiming the presidential election was stolen, on the day of the actual election, before most of the votes hadn't even been counted, with no proof, has endangered our democracy and incited violence, as we saw during the infamous January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

George Conway immediately began a Twitter thread destroying Trump's faux lawsuit.

Other First amendment attorneys and experts joined in.

