CNN Host To Dershowitz: ‘Have You Seen Trump Respect Any Tradition?’

Alan Dershowitz's support of Donald Trump over the Special Counsel has made a lot of people scratch their heads, and that continued during an interview on CNN this morning.

Chris Cuomo, co-host of New Day, grilled attorney Alan Dershowitz, who insisted he did not give Trump any legal counsel during the entire Tuesday night dinner meeting with Donald.

The interview began by Harvard law professor explaining Trump could fire Mueller (by proxy) by firing and forcing his cabinet members to do so.

Dershowitz said he did not believe Trump would fire Mueller, and that the cause to fire him became weaker since the Southern District of New York began its own investigation.

Chris called out Alan Dershowitz for saying Trump can stop any investigation he wants using the unified executive theory. So why is the Southern District of New York any different?

"Couldn't he stop any case one way or another," Cuomo asked.

Dershowitz said,“Historically, presidents do, under executive authority, have the right to determine who should be investigated and who, but there’s a long tradition of presidents not doing that, and I think it would be a serious mistake and a mistake that would lose him support among many Republicans.”

Cuomo replied, “Have you seen this president respect any tradition of that nature since he’s been president?”

Alan didn't answer the question and replied, “Well, I think that he should respect this tradition. I think it would be a mistake to do any firing.”

Even though Dershowitz claimed to not have given any legal advice, and Cuomo mocked him for making that claim, I imagine this topic did come up in a general way and Trump will only listen to Trump when it comes to the Russia investigations.

Well, maybe Trump listens to Fox and Friends co-hosts as well.