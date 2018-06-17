Alan Dershowitz Thinks Paul Manafort In Jail Is 'Very Unfair' And 'Obnoxious To Our Constitution'

Hard to believe this guy used to teach law in one of our top legal institutions.

Loyal Trumpkin Alan Dershowitz went on Pravda Fox & Friends to bemoan the criminal justice system that saw former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's home arrest revoked and him remanded to jail for allegedly tampering with witnesses.

Never mind that Mueller's team have evidence from the witnesses themselves of Manafort contacting them to suborn perjury, which was provided to the judge who revoked his house arrest, This whole system--where a wealthy elite is actually held responsible for trying to obstruct justice--is just "very, very unfair" to Dershowitz.

I mean, how dare they treat him and house him with the poors? The nerve!

I'm not sure exactly how the laws work in the Trumpian hellscape in which Dershowitz now resides, but it's hard to swallow someone who actually teaches legal theory could actually say that putting someone in jail based solely on what a grand jury says "really is obnoxious to our Constitution."

"There's something very wrong with the system that presumes guilt this way."

No, Dersh, there's something very wrong with anyone who would actually defend someone like Paul Manafort with his deep and corrupt ties to Russia.