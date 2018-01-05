Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Rips CNN Host: 'I Get No Respect!'

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Moscow) tried to bully CNN's Ana Cabrera after she asked him questions about interviews with Robert Mueller and whether Jeff Sessions should resign.

Rohrabacher, who is dubbed Putin's favorite Congressman ripped AG Sessions on Thursday, over his decision "to allow federal prosecutors to target marijuana users in states where use of the drug is legal."

Right from the start of the lengthy CNN interview, Rohrabacher behaved as if he was above Cabrera's station, believing he was entitled to spew long passages of nonsense about the Mueller's special counsel and Jeff Sessions without being interrupted.

When the CNN host asked him if he should resign he refused to give a definitive answer, and instead just insulted Sessions, claiming he betrayed all the people who believed in him because he bowed down to the pressure from the media like "CNN and other news bureaus to try to do their bidding."

Rohrabacher pulled out his own alternative facts. "Jeff Sessions had no real reason to recuse himself," he insisted.

With that nonsense she asked him again if he wants Sessions to resign and that when he started to get nasty.

Rep. Rohrabacher got frustrated when she tried to correct his many misstatements.

The interview continued down a dark path because Rohrabacher continued to attack the Special Counsel over the indictment of Paul Manafort. He went into a lengthy defense of Manafort until she stepped in.

"Let me finish my point."

She said, "No, excuse me, congressman." Dana mimicked her, "Excuse me, but the people that are listening to this ..."

"Can I ask you a follow up question?"

"Yea, you can interrupt me again."

Then she asked him if he was interviewed by Mueller and that's when he got really nasty and defensive.

"I've talked to everybody that wants to talk to me." He continued to attack CNN by using the bogus "You can indict a ham sandwich" routine

"Do you think it’s okay to lie to the FBI?," she asked.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Rohrabacher said, "Look, is that, the answer is no, it’s not good to lie to anybody. It’s also not good to interrupt people when they’re trying to make a point when you’re a news person."

Cabrera replied, "I apologize if you feel like I’ve interrupted you for that. (Of course you did.) I mean you no disrespect, sir.

Dana then lost it, "No disrespect? I got no respect. No disrespect? You don’t respect Trump, you don’t respect people who disagree with you politically and that’s why the news media which has an agenda drives special prosecutors."

See, the media appoints all special prosecutors, who knew?

I doubt he would have spoken to Wolf Blitzer or Jake Tapper like that.

He continued, "You don’t want a special prosecutor unless he’s looking at a specific issue. That’s when you do it. And now we’ve already seen Manafort, here he is, having to face this onslaught of things he had, had nothing to do with Trump’s collusion with Russia."

Rodney Dangerfield would be proud.

What a buffoon.