'It Takes Two To Blackmail!': Neil Cavuto Spars With Russia's Favorite Rep Over Jeff Sessions

Fox News host Neil Cavuto got into a scuffle with Russia's favorite Congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, over Trump's whining and bullying of Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III.

Rohrabacher wanted to say that poor Trump's hands are tied and Sessions should resign because it's somehow the honorable thing to do. Cavuto was having none of it.

Neil: now back to that rather aggressive exchange I had with california republican congressman, dana rohrbacher with jeff sessions and does he need to go.

"The fact that Jeff Sessions has not quit is a disloyalty to this President and the country," Rohrabacher groused. "The fact is if he disagrees with what the President wants him to do, he should resign."

"Letting people like Jeff Sessions get away with it should indicate this incredible propaganda campaign that has tied the President's hands to do what is necessary to be a successful president," he went on, as if Donald Trump is just a big old baby who can't fire anyone (never mind how many he has already fired, beginning with Flynn).

Cavuto called that one out right away, daring Trump to be a man and do what he wants with the power he has.

"You hate the guy. You think he's a loser, he's not getting it done," Cavuto said. "The President calls him Mr. Magoo. Fire his ass!"

“Fake news has created this situation where this the president does what is right so he can assume his authority as president, there will be an avalanche. Oh, it’s part of the cover-up,” Rohrabacher complained.

Voice rising, Cavuto again reminded Rohrabacher that it's not fake news for Trump to just fire Sessions because he has the power and authority to do it. Man up, Trump. Fire him if you're that dissatisfied.

"The fake news is what is preventing him and creating the political dynamic of whether -- if he would conduct himself like you're saying, there would be this mass onslaught claiming he was covering up other things. You know -- "

As the back and forth intensified, Rohrabacher pulled an interesting card out of his hat.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"Well, again, we end up discussing mistakes and perhaps what -- how he handle himself in a situation rather than the essence of the situation is the President is being blackmailed. This man was being blackmailed. The guy who is mistakingly handling it so every bit of the procedure isn't correct, he's not the villain. The villain is blackmailing him. But no, we don't get that at all," Rohrabacher complained.

And that was the end of the Fox Business exchange as replayed.

At which point, Cavuto turned to his Fox News viewers and reminded them that it "takes two to blackmail."

" If you think you're being blackmailed and you signed the check, it's fair and balanced blackmail," he concluded.

I don't think Rohrabacher did Trump any favors here. He forgets, like many right-wingers do, that THERE IS A RECORDING of Donald J. Effing Trump telling Cohen to pay those women off with a cash payment. There isn't any doubt about this. It is Cohen, it is Trump, it is a recording, and it confirms that they put a boot on Karen McDougal's and Stormy Daniels' necks to shut up so Trump could have a better chance of winning the election.

No one blackmailed Trump. He strong-armed them into silence as insurance, as any good mobster would do.