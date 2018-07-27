'Russia's Rep' Confides His Racist Fears To Hannity: 'Democrats Are Trying To Replace Us'

Dana Rohrabacher, aka "Russia's Congressman" is unlikely to win re-election, so he is returning to his racist roots and appealing to Fox News' Sean Hannity for help.

Today, he sat for an interview with Sean Hannity, where he shared his fears about brown people and how Democrats want to use immigration to make white people irrelevant.

Hannity, of course, set the scene, by lying to his listeners about some crazy scheme whereupon Democrats want to yank 34 million people out of Central America and resettle them here because they want "open borders," whatever those are. And of course they don't, but immigration and fears of immigration are the reason Trump is in office right now. This was a straight play for old white bigots to get off their ass and vote for Putin's guy.

"What you're describing, let's face it, when Hillary talk -- said the people who voted against her were "deplorable people," that should have given us all an understanding," Rohrabacher said with a straight face. "These -- that power structure of the Democratic Party, is trying to replace us because they think we are 'deplorable.'"

Parsing that sentence, let's first applaud Dana for admitting that he is indeed, "deplorable." And then let's look at who the "us" and "we" might be. There's only one explanation: White folks, particularly men.

But wait! There's more. There's always more.

Rohrabacher had a moment to whine about the states sanctuary statute, which basically does not obligate local police and governments to assist ICE in their Nazi-like pursuit of brown people, which of course gave Hannity another bite at the ever-popular question as to why Democrats loathe that horrible agency which is populated with KKK members and white nationalists.

Rohrabacher again went off about Democrats and how they want to let every damn brown person in the country in, before concluding, "They want to replace us with this massive flow into our country."

Again, that whole "us" thing. Is this where I point out that it's not Democrats ripping brown kids from their parents and disappearing them? It's not Democrats who take people's kids and farm them out for adoption after deporting their parents. No, that's all on the likes of Dana and Trump the Puppet's gang of white supremacists.

Their fear of The Other is all they have. They don't have morals, ethics, policy, or popular support. All they have is fear. Fear of brown people. And Russian hacking help, of course. But mostly fear.

As if Rohrabacher's nonsense with Hannity wasn't enough to disqualify him, there's also this new report about his intimate little dinners with Mariia Butina, the Russian agent arrested last week.

When FBI counterintelligence agents plowed through the emails of alleged Russian agent Maria Butina’s networking around Washington, they discovered her plan to arrange “friendship and dialogue dinners" with influential Americans. At one dinner, ABC News has learned, in February 2017 at the tony French eaterie, Bistro Bis, one guest who dined with the then-28 year old Russian was a California Republican congressman on the House Foreign Relations committee, Dana Rohrabacher. Rohrabacher’s office confirmed he attended. It wasn’t their first meeting. Two years earlier, Butina had helped arrange a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia that included Rohrabacher and her mentor, Kremlin-connected banker Alexander Torshin, federal officials have confirmed.

AW. Russia's Congressman met with his handler? While he's worrying about how to carry out orders, he's got an amazing challenger in his district -- Harley Rouda. Rouda won a hard-fought primary by 125 votes, is a great candidate, and is going to send Dana home forever.

He must be worried. Worried enough, anyway, to utter the fearful moan of a man who is afraid The Other will make him irrelevant. No one should tell him he already IS irrelevant.

