Trump Racist Rant: Haitian Migrants Are Bringing AIDS To Infect Us

The former president joined Hannity Thursday evening and went on one of the most disgusting white supremacist rants against a migrant people I've ever heard.

A typical neo-Nazi attack on any person of color trying to come into the country is to claim they are filthy and disease-ridden.

In 2017, it was reported that Trump singled out Haitians as all having AIDS. Cabinet members such as Gen. Kelly denied the report. It's impossible to deny it now, since the traitor who once stained the Oval Office is screaming it on Fox "News."

Like a vulture salivating over a dead carcass, sick and twisted Trump used Haitian migrants to promote his white nationalism, maligning migrants fleeing their homeland as a punching bag.

Trump said, "We have hundreds of thousands of people coming in from Haiti."

That's a lie.

He continued, "Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats, you look at the numbers. Just take a look what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS."

What stats and numbers is he quoting? The Russian Trump Tower memos? Does Trump believe a person catches AIDS from a handshake or a cough?

"Many of those people probably will have AIDS, and they're coming into our country, and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. Sean, it's like in a death wish. It's like a death wish for our country!"

What a garbage human being Donald Traitor Trump is.

Hannity immediately changed the subject.

But much of the GQP feels the same way. It's not a political party any longer. It's a Stormfront message board cult.

Philip Bump has the actual stats, by the way. "About 1 in 1,500 Haitians age 15 to 49 are infected with HIV, compared to 1 in 7,900 people in the United States. Even if individuals carrying HIV came to the United States, the risk of transmission is much lower than with the coronavirus for obvious reasons."