Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Trump Racist Rant: Haitian Migrants Are Bringing AIDS To Infect Us

Spoken like a true white supremacist. How disgusting is this man?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

The former president joined Hannity Thursday evening and went on one of the most disgusting white supremacist rants against a migrant people I've ever heard.

A typical neo-Nazi attack on any person of color trying to come into the country is to claim they are filthy and disease-ridden.

In 2017, it was reported that Trump singled out Haitians as all having AIDS. Cabinet members such as Gen. Kelly denied the report. It's impossible to deny it now, since the traitor who once stained the Oval Office is screaming it on Fox "News."

Like a vulture salivating over a dead carcass, sick and twisted Trump used Haitian migrants to promote his white nationalism, maligning migrants fleeing their homeland as a punching bag.

Trump said, "We have hundreds of thousands of people coming in from Haiti."

That's a lie.

He continued, "Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats, you look at the numbers. Just take a look what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS."

What stats and numbers is he quoting? The Russian Trump Tower memos? Does Trump believe a person catches AIDS from a handshake or a cough?

"Many of those people probably will have AIDS, and they're coming into our country, and we don't do anything about it. We let everybody come in. Sean, it's like in a death wish. It's like a death wish for our country!"

What a garbage human being Donald Traitor Trump is.

Hannity immediately changed the subject.

But much of the GQP feels the same way. It's not a political party any longer. It's a Stormfront message board cult.

Philip Bump has the actual stats, by the way. "About 1 in 1,500 Haitians age 15 to 49 are infected with HIV, compared to 1 in 7,900 people in the United States. Even if individuals carrying HIV came to the United States, the risk of transmission is much lower than with the coronavirus for obvious reasons."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team