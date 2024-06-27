Trump Threatens To Sue ProPublica Over Witness Payoff Story

Trump's legal team is threatening litigation against ProPublica, for a story published at the start of this month alleging his business and campaign are paying "significant financial benefits" to witnesses in cases against him. Via Raw Story:

"Trump’s attorney sent ProPublica a cease-and-desist letter demanding this article not be published. It warned that if the outlet and its reporters 'continue their reckless campaign of defamation, President Trump will evaluate all legal remedies,'" stated the post.

The original article in question detailed how nine witnesses in criminal cases against Trump have stood to gain financially from various arrangements with his campaign and business entities.

"The benefits have flowed from Trump’s businesses and campaign committees, according to a ProPublica analysis of public disclosures, court records and securities filings," stated that report, written by Robert Faturechi, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski. "One campaign aide had his average monthly pay double, from $26,000 to $53,500. Another employee got a $2 million severance package barring him from voluntarily cooperating with law enforcement. And one of the campaign’s top officials had her daughter hired onto the campaign staff, where she is now the fourth-highest-paid employee."