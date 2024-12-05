Kash Patel Threatens To Sue Olivia Troye

Kash Patel's legal team threatened to sue Olivia Troye for having a first-hand opinion of his tenure in Trump's first term.

It did not take long for Kash Patel to give us an example of what his leadership would look like if he is allowed to become the head of the FBI.

Let's set the stage: on Monday, former Mike Pence aide Olivia Troye described to MSNBC's Joy Reid how unqualified and dangerous a choice Kash Patel would be for FBI director.

All of this assuming he gets through the Senate vetting process. Troye would know, since she worked with Patel in the former Trump WH. She called him a delusional liar.

OLIVIA TROYE: Well, I think that these Republican senators and everybody who is familiar with the name Kash Patel also know the danger that he poses. And that is because it is a well-known thing in these inner circles by anyone who worked with Kash. And I worked with Kash in the White House. I was Vice President Mike Pence's Counterterrorism Advisor. So I had to coordinate with Kash a lot. Kash Patel is a delusional liar. Let me just be very clear about that. And he would lie about intelligence. He would lie about making things up on operations. I think Mark Esper has talked about that as well, where he put the lives of Navy SEALs at risk in an operation when it came to Nigeria. These are things that actually were happening in real time when he was in the role of CT coordinator in the White House. And I know this because at some point, I realized that I needed to double-check Kash's work to make sure that I wasn't misinforming Mike Pence by relying on his word. So I had to go around him. And this is a guy who openly has contempt for people in national security, for people especially at DOJ and the FBI. He made open comments like this. And so I think there is a little bit of fear here from people where they know that someone like Kash Patel is fully capable of just doing partisan investigations, whatever it takes. It will be insane if he becomes the director of the FBI. And I fear for the law enforcement personnel there who are going to have to navigate this.

Patel is a public figure trying to become the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. All opinions about his fitness for office, spoken on news programs, fall under the protection of the First Amendment. All of Patel's actions and words leading up to Trump's idiotic nomination of him to be the Director of the FBI have exposed his unqualified nature as a MAGA cultist. Trying to silence criticisms is a key element of the MAGA cult.

Today, Kash Patel sent a letter to my counsel @MarkSZaidEsq- threatening legal action & demanding that I retract my comments on MSNBC about his unfitness to serve as FBI Director. This aligns with his threats against the media & political opponents, revealing how he might conduct… pic.twitter.com/BJU90haUhO — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) December 4, 2024

Interestingly, MSNBC host Joy Reid, who attacked Patel for about eight minutes before she brought Troye on her panel to discuss the Patel nomination, wasn't threatened with a lawsuit.

Maybe because Joy Reid doesn't have first-hand information about Patel since she didn't work with him?