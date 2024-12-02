Fox News Host Cheers On Kash Patel's Plans For FBI Destruction

Fox and Friends Sunday co-hosts were exuberant at the notion of Kash Patel dismantling the FBI.

Will Cain gushed over Patel's claims that he'd turn the Hoover Building into a museum and decimate thousands of FBI employees.

They played a clip of Patel ruminating on his desires, including smearing every FBI agent and staffer before firing them all.

HOST: Here's another reason why people are scared. Listen to what he says he'll do on day one if he becomes FBI director. PATEL: The biggest problem the FBI has had has come out of its Intel shops. I'd break that component out of it. I'd shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one, and reopening the next day as a museum of the deep state, and I'd take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals. Go be cops. You're cops. Go be cops. Go chase down murderers, and rapists, and drug dealers, and violent offenders. What do you need 7,000 people there for? Same thing with DOJ. What are all these people doing here? Looking for their next government promotion. Looking for their next fancy government title. Looking for their parachute out of government. So while you're bringing in the right people, you also have to shrink government. CAIN: That's Kash Patel on the Sean Ryan Show. That is, in my opinion, very refreshing to hear. That is very dangerous for others to hear, and they have responded like that, calling him, in fact, unqualified and dangerous. But to me, he also represents consistency. If you see the people that Donald Trump has appointed to his cabinet, the common thread, from Pete Hegseth to RFK, from Tulsi Gabbard to Brendan Carr at the FCC, to Kash Patel, to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at the NIH, is that they all represent what would have been black sheep over the last four years, people marginalized and called conspiracy theorists. But today, what they represent is true disruptors.

Yes, these MAGAts are all conspiracy theorists of the worst kind. That's for sure, but the common thread for Trump hiring these unqualified creeps is that they will do anything to protect, and serve his every wishes, whether they are legal or not.

Moral or immoral.

Detrimental to this nation or not.

Their only qualification is to lick Trump's boots.

Ed. Note: I'd encourage whoever has access to the Trump files at the DOJ and FBI to figure out how to either leak them or carry them out on a thumb drive.