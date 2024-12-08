Olivia Troye's Lawyer Farts In Kash Patel's General Direction

Monty Python has entered the chat.
By Ed ScarceDecember 8, 2024

When Olivia Troye received Patel's threat earlier this week she turned to her counsel Mark Zaid, as she had when Richard Grenell baselessly sued her for defamation in 2022. Zaid, frequently described as a "DC Superlawyer" dispatched with that nonsense quickly, and it's likely he'll do the same with Patel. At least that's the impression, given his contemptuous response to Patel's threat of legal action.

Source: The New Republic

Donald Trump’s choice to run the FBI, Kash Patel, is already demonstrating how he’d use the country’s top law enforcement agency to crack down on his critics.

Jesse Binall, Patel’s attorney, sent a letter Wednesday to former Trump White House staffer Olivia Troye, threatening legal action against her for her criticism of Patel on MSNBC Monday. The letter accused Troye of fabricating her criticisms of Patel previously lying about intelligence matters and putting U.S. service members at risk.

Troye and Patel worked in the White House during Trump’s first term as president, and Binall’s letter threatens litigation against Troye unless she retracts her criticisms of Patel, which include calling him a “delusional liar.”

Troye responded to receiving the threat this way, saying she stood by her comments.

Today, #KashPatel sent a letter to my counsel @markzaidesq.bsky.social threatening to sue & demanding I retract my MSNBC comments on his unfitness to serve as FBI Director. This follows his threats against media & political opponents, showing how he might act if confirmed. I stand by my statements.

Olivia of Troye (@oliviaoftroye.com) 2024-12-04T18:53:03.106Z

A few days later her lawyer Mark Zaid responded to the threat of a defamation suit in possibly the most dismissive way possible, referencing Monty Python.

My counsel @markzaidesq.bsky.social’s
response to #KashPatel & his threat to sue me for being critical of him on media & stating he is unfit to serve as FBI Director.
Monty Python enters the chat.

Olivia of Troye (@oliviaoftroye.com) 2024-12-06T22:14:41.899Z

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon