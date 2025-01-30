Kash Patel 'Doesn't Know' The Podcaster Who Hosted Him 8 Times

During the Senate Confirmation Hearing, Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel was immediately caught in a lie by Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Kash claimed he had no idea who far-right conspiracy theorist, radio show host, Christian nationalist, and prolific antisemite Stew Peters is, after repeatedly being on his program.

I loved his response when asked about knowing Peters. "Huh, say what now?"

Kash looked like he sh*t in his pants at the mention of one of the worst scumbags on the internet.

DURBIN: Stew Peters. Does that name ring a bell? PATEL: I'm sorry, what? DURBIN: Are you familiar with Mr. Stew Peters? PATEL: Not off the top of my head. DURBIN: You made eight separate appearances on his podcast. He promoted outrageous conspiracy theories and worked with a prominent neo-Nazi. They're more, Ted Nugent. It goes on. The list goes on. I'm just asking when it comes to your association with individuals, why are so many of them in this category? PATEL: My association, as you loosely define it, is by appearing in media over a thousand times to take on people who are putting on conspiratorial theories and to devalue them of their false impressions and to talk to them about the truth. That is something that I will always continue to fight for, Senator.

Did he say what I heard him say? Not off the top of his head? What a liar. There is nothing "loose" about his association with these people. Patel lived in their squalor.

Patel went on these insane programs to promote their racism, anti-Semitism, and every crazy conspiracy they threw out. Patel was never invited to bring reality to these fuckwits.

He is part of their crew.

