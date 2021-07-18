Snowflake O'Reilly Threatens To Sue Over Report On Low Ticket Sales

The former Fox host is none too happy with Politico for daring to report that ticket sales for his upcoming speaking tour Orange Julius are "moving slowly."

Cry me a river:

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly reportedly threatened to sue a Politico reporter over an article revealing that sales for his “History Tour” with former President Trump were low, citing conversations with venue ticketing officials. Politico’s Daniel Lippman on Friday reported that tickets for the tour, which has four stops scheduled at locations in Texas and Florida this December, went on sale June 14, though venue officials said sales have so far been slow compared with other events held at the arenas.

Despite the fact that employees at many of the venues reported to Politico that there were lots of open seats, concerts are doing better with their sales, and that they expected sales to be higher at this point, Trump spokes-liar lashed out at the publication.

Trump and O’Reilly have both pushed back on Politico’s reporting, with Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington saying in a statement, “The History Tour has already sold over $5 million of tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before.” “Come December, the sold out shows will be a memorable night for all,” she added. Lippman reported that in a phone interview, O’Reilly said claims that ticket sales were lagging were “false” and “totally ridiculous.” [...] The television personality specifically pushed back on reports that Orlando ticket sales were low, calling it “bullshit,” although he did not know exactly how many tickets had been sold at that arena. O’Reilly then reportedly threatened Lippman, saying, "You put one word in there that’s not true, I’ll sue your ass off, and you can quote me on that."

I'm sure these threats will go just as well for Bill-O as Trump's lawsuits trying to contest the results of the election.