Sneaky Little Provision In Budget Bill Guts The Civil Service

El Cheeto's dream to protect "my people" in the federal bureaucracy and fire his enemies just might come true, with a sneaky provision in the budget bill. Via HuffPost:

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which passed 215-214, cuts $1 trillion in federal health and food programs while adding nearly $4 trillion in tax cuts steered primarily to the wealthy. But it also includes a little-noticed provision that would force new federal employees to either give up traditional job protections or take a significant cut to their compensation.

If the measure survives in whatever package the GOP-controlled Senate passes, unions warn it could turn the federal workforce into an old-school spoils system.

“It’s a huge policy change masquerading as a small budget provision,” said Daniel Horowitz, legislative director at the American Federation of Government Employees, a union representing more than 800,000 workers.

“It torches the civil service.”

And it does so in a sneaky way.