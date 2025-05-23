Why Is Trump Admin So Desperate To Keep Musk Work Secret?

If Elon Musk’s DOGE really did a great job making the federal government more efficient and eliminating waste, I’d think the Trump administration would be showing off what was done.

Instead, they’re spending a lot of taxpayer time and dollars trying to keep DOGE’s work out of the public eye.

Via Politico:

The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal Wednesday urging the high court to put a hold on a judge’s orders giving a watchdog group access to documents detailing firings, grant terminations and other actions proposed by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which was overseen by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Solicitor General John Sauer is also asking the Supreme Court to block a deposition of the obscure official the Trump administration has identified as the leader of the budget-cutting drive: DOGE administrator Amy Gleason. The appeal is the latest in more than a dozen expedited requests the administration has brought to the Supreme Court in the first four months of President Donald Trump’s second term. The myriad requests have sought the justices’ quick intervention to block preliminary lower-court rulings on everything from Trump’s immigration agenda to his layoff plans for federal workers. One other emergency appeal pending before the justices also relates to DOGE: a bid by the administration to give DOGE access to sensitive Social Security data.

You got that? The administration claims DOGE deserves immediate access to our sensitive Social Security data - while it also claims a dire need to keep us from knowing what unelected Musk’s DOGE Bros are up to, exactly.

The watchdog suing for the documents is Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). They’ve got good reason for wanting the materials. CREW correctly describes DOGE as “A cadre of largely unidentified actors” who “are controlling major government functions with no oversight or meaningful transparency into its operations.”

In short, we, the public, have a right to know everything these guys did and are doing.

The fact that the Trump administration finds it so urgent to hide that information makes it all the more crucial that we get it.