Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1927, Fritz Lang's masterpiece Metropolis was screened for the fist time for an audience in his native Germany. It wouldn't come to the United States for another two months, but the film immediately set the bar as high as it could go for the time, and rewrote the rules for what movies could look like. It used clever tricks like the Schüfftan process to blend actors with miniature city models, making its massive futuristic skyline feel real long before computers existed, and also used enormous sets, huge choreographed crowds, and dramatic lighting that shaped how we still imagine science fiction today.

