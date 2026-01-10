The Truth About Venezuela: An On The Ground Expose

Caracas-based professor and architect, Elizabeth Raven, speaking directly from the city to Blue Amp Media, provides firsthand accounts of what she's seen in the streets, hospitals, and her daily life since the attack. She explains the constitutional reality of Venezuela’s leadership transition, the atmosphere on the ground, and the profound civilian and military losses U.S. media coverage has either minimized or ignored.

Her reporting makes clear that while Venezuelans hold diverse political views, there is widespread anger and fear over this foreign military intervention—and little evidence of popular celebration or consent.

Melissa Corrigan, a former U.S. Navy Cryptologist, adds crucial perspective that dismantles the idea of Venezuela as a political monolith and challenges the reflexive U.S. claim that regime change is either justified or welcomed. Arturo Dominguez adds critical historical and racial context, drawing direct parallels between U.S. narratives about Venezuela and language used domestically to excuse authoritarian behavior, selective outrage, and political violence.

Please Watch, and read the rest of this critical, unbiased account from the streets of Caracas, putting the lie to claims by the Trump Administration and our crap corporate media monopolies.