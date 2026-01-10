The Truth About Venezuela: An On The Ground Expose

Caracas-based professor and architect, Elizabeth Raven, speaking directly from Caracas via live stream to Blue Amp Media, provides firsthand accounts of what she's seen in the streets, hospitals, and her daily life since the attack...
By Cliff SchecterJanuary 10, 2026

Caracas-based professor and architect, Elizabeth Raven, speaking directly from the city to Blue Amp Media, provides firsthand accounts of what she's seen in the streets, hospitals, and her daily life since the attack. She explains the constitutional reality of Venezuela’s leadership transition, the atmosphere on the ground, and the profound civilian and military losses U.S. media coverage has either minimized or ignored.

Her reporting makes clear that while Venezuelans hold diverse political views, there is widespread anger and fear over this foreign military intervention—and little evidence of popular celebration or consent.

Melissa Corrigan, a former U.S. Navy Cryptologist, adds crucial perspective that dismantles the idea of Venezuela as a political monolith and challenges the reflexive U.S. claim that regime change is either justified or welcomed. Arturo Dominguez adds critical historical and racial context, drawing direct parallels between U.S. narratives about Venezuela and language used domestically to excuse authoritarian behavior, selective outrage, and political violence.

Please Watch, and read the rest of this critical, unbiased account from the streets of Caracas, putting the lie to claims by the Trump Administration and our crap corporate media monopolies.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon