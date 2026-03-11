White House To House GOP: Don’t Say ‘Mass Deportations!’

I’m old enough to remember when Donald Trump and the Republicans handed out “Mass Deportation Now!” signs at their 2024 Republican convention to brand it a top issue for their platform.

But that was before Trump’s ICE started killing Americans, rounding up innocent six-year-olds, and deporting immigrants to torture prisons in El Salvador. Now, the phrase is not to be uttered.

According to The Washington Post, the White House and “top House Republican officials have told GOP members to avoid discussing ‘mass deportations’ ahead of the midterm elections.” Instead, they are to talk about deporting violent criminals and accuse Democrats of opposing the effort, wanting to reopen the borders, and supporting sanctuary cities.

With Trump’s other failures on the economy, trade, and inflation staring them in the face, not to mention the unnecessary foreign wars he has started, you have to wonder if the Republicans have anything to tout from their Dear Leader at all.