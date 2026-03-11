White House To House GOP: Don’t Say ‘Mass Deportations!’

Donald Trump’s big campaign issue is too toxic now.
White House To House GOP: Don’t Say ‘Mass Deportations!’
Day 3 of the Republican National Convention, 2024Credit: Getty Images
By NewsHound EllenMarch 11, 2026

I’m old enough to remember when Donald Trump and the Republicans handed out “Mass Deportation Now!” signs at their 2024 Republican convention to brand it a top issue for their platform.

But that was before Trump’s ICE started killing Americans, rounding up innocent six-year-olds, and deporting immigrants to torture prisons in El Salvador. Now, the phrase is not to be uttered.

According to The Washington Post, the White House and “top House Republican officials have told GOP members to avoid discussing ‘mass deportations’ ahead of the midterm elections.” Instead, they are to talk about deporting violent criminals and accuse Democrats of opposing the effort, wanting to reopen the borders, and supporting sanctuary cities.

With Trump’s other failures on the economy, trade, and inflation staring them in the face, not to mention the unnecessary foreign wars he has started, you have to wonder if the Republicans have anything to tout from their Dear Leader at all.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon