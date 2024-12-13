Trump To Allow ICE Raids In Schools, Hospitals, Churches And Funerals

I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised that a guy who boasts about committing sexual assault thinks terrorizing children, hospital patients, churchgoers and grieving funeral attendees is his idea of making America great.

From NBC News:

The incoming Trump administration intends to rescind a long-standing policy that has prevented Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from arresting undocumented people at or near so-called sensitive locations, including houses of worship, schools and hospitals or events such as funerals, weddings and public demonstrations without approval from supervisors, according to three sources familiar with the plan. President-elect Donald Trump plans to rescind the policy as soon as the first day he is in office, according to the sources — who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the change publicly. The move would be intended to boost ICE’s authority to arrest migrants across the country, and its speed in doing so, as part of Trump’s plan to carry out what he has said he wants to be the “largest deportation operation in American history.”

The article notes that Trump kept the policy throughout his first term.

Can you guess where he might have gotten the idea now? Most likely, he got it from Project 2025, that wildly unpopular set of proposals Trump pretended to know nothing about. NBC noted, “The idea that Trump might allow ICE agents to make arrests anywhere, even inside schools and houses of worship, without the current limitations began circulating in Project 2025, a list of policy proposals distributed by the Heritage Foundation prior to the election.”

Something tells me the sight of ICE agents bursting into schools to haul off children, yanking worshipers out of pews or pulling patients out of hospital beds will not go over well with most Americans. Clearly, there’s no point to it, other than to terrorize. If ICE knows the whereabouts of an undocumented immigrant, they could surely wait and arrest the person in a less traumatizing manner.

If ICE only has suspicions, disrupting classes, religious services or medical treatments to demand people show their papers is Gestapo-like, not anything close to a great America.

Obviously, the measure is also designed to frighten undocumented people out of going to the hospital or school, among other places. It’s not just cruel, it will breed the spread of disease and, probably, incubate more crime if children can’t go to school.