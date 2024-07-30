Trump Campaign Tries To Stop Project 2025 Backlash

The Trump campaign tried (again) to distance itself from Project 2025 but no one is buying it. Project 2025, the extremely unpopular GOP plan to end democracy, has been going through things as more Americans find out about it. In the last few hours, Project 2025 Director Paul Dans resigned his role at the Heritage Foundation "under pressure from the Trump campaign," per Meidas News.

After the news about Dans broke, the Trump campaign issued a statement worthy of the dictator that he wants to become. The nasty statement is below:

Trump Campaign issues a nasty statement after Project 2025 Director resigns, which clearly proves they were the ones who demanded it and are only upset about it because it was so unpopular with the public. pic.twitter.com/MFaGV3NY6z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 30, 2024

Harris for President Responds to Trump's Attempt

The Harris for President campaign responded to Trump's threatening statement with a brutal headline (more to come):

"Project 2025 Isn't Going Anywhere: It's Trump's Plan, Written by His Staff and the People Who Know Him Best."

Fast and Furious Social Media Ratio

The ratio on social media after the Trump campaign's latest denial was fast and furious. No one is buying it. The Republicans, the Heritage Foundation and autocracy partners worked on the 900-page Project 2025 plan for years.

There is, and I cannot stress this enough, a zero percent chance that the 900 page plan—which is the culmination of the conservative project to end the administrative state and that will be a Trump admin’s governing bible—simply gets thrown away. No. Chance. https://t.co/3F56Yhkstw — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) July 30, 2024

Trump and Project 2025 will continue to roll on no matter who has resigned at the Heritage Foundation.



They can try and rebrand it but the pillars and many groups of Project 2025 shall go on…. Trump’s campaign isn’t fooling anyone. pic.twitter.com/i1WMptcSKJ — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) July 30, 2024

Despite the Trump campaign sending out a memo today after Paul Dans resigned saying he's not in favor of P2025, here's Kevin Roberts admitting that Trump lied about Pr0ject 2O25. Trump knows what is and is on board. https://t.co/5QCQ5pOGwR — Dillon Naber Cruz - the Tattooed Theologian (@CruzControl72) July 30, 2024

If you believe the GOP is going to shut down their master plan for turning America into a theocracy, I've got some swampland to sell you in Florida. We'll update this news as we learn more but in the meantime, please watch Mehdi Hasan summarize Project 2025 in two minutes.

For Zeteo, I summarized the entire 'Project 2025' 920-page crazy policy document in 2 minutes flat.

All 30 chapters. In 120 seconds.



Time for a timed rant! Watch/share/absorb. Start the clock:https://t.co/SyJd2TiF6V pic.twitter.com/zFSOmzNfuc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 30, 2024

UPDATE: (Karoli) The Harris campaign just shot out a statement shooting down their attempt to walk away from Project 2025. Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote: