Trump Campaign Tries To Stop Project 2025 Backlash

The Trump campaign tried (again) to distance itself from Project 2025 but no one is buying it. Project 2025, the extremely unpopular GOP plan to end democracy, has been going through things as more Americans find out about it. In the last few hours, Project 2025 Director Paul Dans resigned his role at the Heritage Foundation "under pressure from the Trump campaign," per Meidas News.
After the news about Dans broke, the Trump campaign issued a statement worthy of the dictator that he wants to become. The nasty statement is below:
Harris for President Responds to Trump's Attempt
The Harris for President campaign responded to Trump's threatening statement with a brutal headline (more to come):
"Project 2025 Isn't Going Anywhere: It's Trump's Plan, Written by His Staff and the People Who Know Him Best."
Fast and Furious Social Media Ratio
The ratio on social media after the Trump campaign's latest denial was fast and furious. No one is buying it. The Republicans, the Heritage Foundation and autocracy partners worked on the 900-page Project 2025 plan for years.
If you believe the GOP is going to shut down their master plan for turning America into a theocracy, I've got some swampland to sell you in Florida. We'll update this news as we learn more but in the meantime, please watch Mehdi Hasan summarize Project 2025 in two minutes.
UPDATE: (Karoli) The Harris campaign just shot out a statement shooting down their attempt to walk away from Project 2025. Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote:
“Project 2025 is on the ballot because Donald Trump is on the ballot. This is his agenda, written by his allies, for Donald Trump to inflict on our country.
“Hiding the 920-page blueprint from the American people doesn’t make it less real – in fact, it should make voters more concerned about what else Trump and his allies are hiding.
“What remains clear is that Trump, Vance, and the Project 2025 agenda will take America backwards: more abortion bans, more suffering, higher costs for the middle class, cuts to Social Security and Medicare, repeal of the Affordable Care Act, dirtier air and water, and empowering Trump to destroy American democracy.
“Vice President Kamala Harris is fighting for a future where every person has the opportunity not just to get by, but to get ahead. Where Americans are free from Republicans inserting themselves into our bedrooms, family rooms, and doctor’s offices.
“Vice President Harris has made a career out of exposing liars and frauds like Donald Trump, and stopping dangerous plots like Project 2025 from making people’s lives worse. This election won’t be any different.”