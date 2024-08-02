Swifties & Jen Mercieca Say: Flood The Zone With Kamala Joy

Listen to Swifties and Jen Mercieca! Trump's NABJ stunt was a way to control the narrative, keep the heat of the Trump-Vance campaign. Don't let them distract you. Read how to flood the zone with Kamala Harris joy.
By RedStateRachelAugust 2, 2024

Trump's NABJ stunt was a way to control the narrative, keep the heat of the Trump-Vance campaign. Don't let them distract you and don't fall for it. Take after Swifties and Jennifer Mercieca. The solution for GOP hate is to flood the social media zone with Kamala Harris JOY!

@jenmercieca is a master at dismantling propaganda and writes:

"Democrats can learn from the Swifties: when you see anti-Kamala content or trending topics, co-opt it and flood their zone with positivity. Re-frame trending topics to lessen their power to control the conversation."

Go to Resolute Square to read her brilliant article on how to combat the hate campaigns against Kamala Harris. Just like the Swifties do it. (Full disclosure: I'm a card-carrying Swiftie since 2007).

Don't Let Trump Control the News Cycle

@JenMercieca lays out Trump's NABJ stunt in a brilliant thread. Do not fall for the old tricks of the weird men.

screen_shot_2024-08-01_at_12.09.31_pm
Credit: Twitter/JenMercieca

Cancel the Hate with Joy
Keep trump off his game and flood your socials with all kinds of positive Kamala Harris posts.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon