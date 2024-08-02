Swifties & Jen Mercieca Say: Flood The Zone With Kamala Joy

Trump's NABJ stunt was a way to control the narrative, keep the heat of the Trump-Vance campaign. Don't let them distract you and don't fall for it. Take after Swifties and Jennifer Mercieca. The solution for GOP hate is to flood the social media zone with Kamala Harris JOY!

@jenmercieca is a master at dismantling propaganda and writes:



"Democrats can learn from the Swifties: when you see anti-Kamala content or trending topics, co-opt it and flood their zone with positivity. Re-frame trending topics to lessen their power to control the conversation."

Go to Resolute Square to read her brilliant article on how to combat the hate campaigns against Kamala Harris. Just like the Swifties do it. (Full disclosure: I'm a card-carrying Swiftie since 2007).

Don't Let Trump Control the News Cycle

@JenMercieca lays out Trump's NABJ stunt in a brilliant thread. Do not fall for the old tricks of the weird men.

Even after all of these years we want to treat Trump like a politician. He's not. His only goal is to control the news cycle. He's a propagandist. He uses communication as a weapon of control. His tricks are easily understood and easy to track and explain. #Weirdify — Jennifer Mercieca (@jenmercieca) August 1, 2024

Cancel the Hate with Joy

Keep trump off his game and flood your socials with all kinds of positive Kamala Harris posts.