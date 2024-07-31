Felon45's Disastrous NABJ Interview Abruptly Cut Short By His Handlers

Donald Trump's interview with the National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago was an absolute shitshow. The felon went off the rails, demeaning Black journalists, calling ABC "fake news," and questioning Kamala Harris's race. Trump spoke about "Black jobs," with no one on the panel knowing what the hell he was talking about. It's as if Trump doesn't remember the backlash after he made that offensive remark last time.

Trump was supposed to speak for an hour, but his handlers cut it short after only 34 minutes. In an awkward moment for Trump, moderator Rachel Scott politely said that Trump's team cut the interview short. Trump faced a panel of professional women, and in contrast, the former President was rude, combative, and belligerent.

When Project 2025 was brought up, Scott got the heads up that the interview was cut off.

"I think we have to leave it there by the Trump team," she said, "So, leave it. That is the last word. Thank you so much, Mr. Trump, for coming today and joining us."

Trump, being Trump, went to Truth Social to claim that he "crushed" the interview, then wrote, "ABC FAKE NEWS, ONE OF THE WORST IN AMERICA!"

After that, he again questioned Kamala Harris's Blackness, writing:

Crazy Kamala is saying she's Indian, not Black. This is a big deal. Stone cold phony. She uses everybody, including her racial identity!

Trump doesn't seem to realize that you can be both Indian and Black. He should step down. Trump cannot represent all of the people, any more than his VP pick can represent women. Trump wasn't fit for office in 2016, and now he's doubling down. So much for Republicans claiming that he's a changed man after the rally shooting. Narcissists aren't capable of changing -- they only get worse.

The Harris campaign issued a statement following the interview:

Harris campaign statement on Donald Trump’s remarks at the NABJ pic.twitter.com/atHw27Crfu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024