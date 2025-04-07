'Crisis In Masculinity': Fox News Pundit Claims Trump's Tariffs Will Make Men More Manly

Batya Ungar-Sargon, a journalist describing herself as a "MAGA lefty," told Fox News that President Donald Trump's tariffs would help bring manly jobs back to America's working class that is facing a "crisis in masculinity."

"It's not just the destruction of the economic vitality of the working class," she explained during a Sunday interview with host Rachel Campos-Duffy, "but there has been a spiritual decimation that has come along that, a crisis in masculinity because we shipped jobs that gave men who work with their hands for a living and rely on brawn and physicality off to other countries to build up their middle class."

"And then we imported millions and millions of illegals to work in construction, to work in, yes, manufacturing what's left here, to work in landscaping, to work in janitorial services, to work in jobs that used to give men access to the American dream," she continued. "So Donald Trump is saying no more to this and to the crisis in masculinity, which is of course why young men feel so attracted to what he's offering."

Campos-Duffy agreed: "And when young men are not doing well, it's not good for young women either."