'Is She Black?': Trump Goes Off The Rails At Black Journalists Convention

I'm of the notion that Kamala didn't go to the Black Journalists Convention in person (she's doing it via Zoom) to let Donald Trump bury himself -- and he did. The felon's combative demeanor was even more extreme than we've witnessed in the past. It was like clips from 2016 combined to form an absolute shitshow.

While taking questions at the National Convention of Black Journalists, Trump demeaned two of the moderators, ABC News' Rachel Scott and Semafor's Kadia Goba, then spoke about 'Black jobs' before questioning whether Kamala Harris is actually Black.

"Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first black and Asian American woman to serve as vice president and be on a major party ticket, as a DEI hire," Rachel Scott said. "Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?"

Trump feigned ignorance over what DEI is.

"Sir, I'm asking you a question, a very direct question," the journalist said.

"No, no, you have to define it," Trump shot back.

"Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a black woman?" Trump was asked.

It got really weird at this point.

"So, I've known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage," Trump said. "I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black."

"So, I don't know," he continued. "Is she Indian, or is she Black?"

"She is always identified as a Black woman," Rachel Scott said. "She went to a historically Black college."

"I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went, she became a Black person," Trump insisted.

Scott tried to get a word in, then Trump said she had "a very hostile, nasty tone."

"It's a direct question, sir," she said. "Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is a DEI hire, as some Republicans have said?:

"I mean, I really don't know," Trump added. "Could be. Could be. There are some, and there are plenty."

Trump thinks he's the arbiter of who is Black and who is not. The entire back and forth with the felon was an absolute trainwreck. He told Scott he was invited under false pretenses, adding that he had "been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln." Sure thing, you weirdo.

I don't think he won over any support from the Black voters. Just a hunch.

Room is boiling with anger and disappointment right now — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 31, 2024

Kamala Harris is an American.



She also happens to be Black and Asian American.



This is not hard to understand, unless you are weird or racist or both. https://t.co/6CrmbKg1Nh — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 31, 2024

On a note, a relative of mine has a Black Mom and a white father. When she was young, she asked me which race she was. I said, "You are beautiful. You're golden, and you can identify yourself with either race." She smiled. This isn't hard unless you're Donald J. Trump, who has been a racist for his entire life.