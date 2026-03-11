Real America's Voice: Let's Go Bullish On A Holy War With Iran

Earlier today on Real America's Voice program American Sunrise, the three co-hosts agreed that after Pete Hegseth quoted the Bible, they should all get behind the idea that the US is involved in a holy war against Iran.

The MAGA Christian nationalist movement is as bloodthirsty as Lindsey Graham.

BRODY: Gina, I'm telling you, and I think you agree with this, that this is now going to be cloaked as a religious war. It's already on Iran's side, and now the fact that Pete Hegseth has said this, I'm telling you, I think it just took a turn in an interesting sort of way. GINA: Do you think that's a bad thing, David Brody? -- GINA: It is interesting. I think the minute we shy from the fact that this is a Christian nation is the minute we remove God's hand and protection, and so I agree with you. I think we go bullish on this. What are your thoughts? TERRENCE: I mean, the reality is this is a religious war from the perspective of the Iranians, and God has us protected. God has this country protected, and so we are operating in the right. We are doing what's right for the rest of the world and protecting the rest of the world as well as this country, so kudos to President Trump, and kudos to Secretary Hegseth for invoking the Bible in this religious war, because that's ultimately what it is. That's just the reality, whether we want to admit it or not.

The incompetent Pete Hegseth has always been a Christian nationalist, but using the Bible to cover his unfitness will not help him. Like the assault on Iraq, it started well militarily, but it was the aftermath where the problems began for the US.

There's also another idea that comes from the Bible: "Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.” — Galatians 6:7.

Or in today's vernacular: You reap what you sow.