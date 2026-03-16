'Implications On The Midterms': Right-wing Host Rips Trump For Defining MAGA As Pro-war

Real America's Voice host Gina Loudon criticized President Donald Trump after he told his followers that the MAGA movement was defined by supporting the war with Iran. She argued that Trump's actions could have "implications on the midterms."

In a Truth Social post, Trump slammed right-wing pundits who had disagreed with Fox News host Mark Levin, a proponent of the war.

"Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA," Trump wrote. "I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East, and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing."

On Monday, Loudon lamented that Trump was trying to stifle debate about Iran within the MAGA movement.

"We were describing MAGA as this huge tent," co-host Terrence Bates told Loudon. "There might be an argument this morning, though, that that tent is falling in on itself."

"Well, gosh, midterms are my thoughts," Loudon replied. "Yeah, I sort of wish that our president would let MAGA have the conversation it's having right now without alienating anybody because I just don't want to lose any votes in midterms, and we need it so badly."

"MAGA's taken a long look at itself in the mirror, trying to decide what they are," she continued. "MAGA happened during the Tea Party. And that was the formation of what today we call MAGA, or the America First Movement. And there, it's just, you know, it's looking in the mirror. It's redefining itself. And I just, my personal opinion is that Donald Trump is such a great president. He should keep being president and just let everyone have this conversation."

"I fear, David, what implications this could have on the midterms."

Loudon noted that many MAGA supporters "were really letting Trump off the hook on this."

"They were saying, you know, hey, I love the president," she explained. "I may not agree with him on this or that. But I hate for him to insert himself in this and alienate what is a substantial portion of the MAGA base that is out there having a lot of thoughts about."

"I think to the average rank and file MAGA person out there, they're like, I love my president, I support my president, and I don't understand what's going on in the undercurrent," she added. "So that's why I hate that President Trump inserted himself because it's going to almost force the hand of a lot of people in MAGA."

"I think they might stay home," co-host David Brody said of MAGA voters. "I think some folks just might stay home. That's what it is. I think to suppress the turnout. If you get, when voters get cynical, they stay home. It's just what they do. When they start to distrust their politicians, they stay home."

Loudon insisted that it was a "statistical fact" that MAGA voters would withhold their votes.

"And I hope that, you know, President Trump has always been a person who could really bring people together that have never been brought together before," she said.