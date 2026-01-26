MAGA Host: 'Time For President Trump To Invoke The Insurrection Act’

The pro-MAGA hosts on Real America's Voice argued that Alex Pretti's death at the hands of DHS officers should prompt President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against anti-ICE protesters.

"As you can imagine, a number of protests broke out there in Minneapolis, and it really has just been a tragic situation," co-host Terrence Bates noted on Monday. "It's about time for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, just to try to really get a handle on this and send a message."

"Yeah, of course, yeah, absolutely," co-host David Brody replied. "It's about that time, and I think he's going to do it. I don't see it getting better. And the reason it's not going to get better is because you got knuckleheads, Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, encouraging the stuff."

"Look at this protester who was killed," he continued. "What was he doing? He was actually videotaping with his phone someone else getting detained. He got into the melee."

"Which is exactly what Jacob Frey and Walz told this guy to do. They said, go in there and tape this type of stuff, videotape this stuff."

Brody suggested that Pretti would still be alive if he had not had a "leftist streak."

"And then you get involved in the melee, and now he's dead," he said.