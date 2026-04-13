MAGA TV Scolds Trump For Comparing Himself To Jesus : 'You're Not God'

MAGA TV anchors David Brody, Terrance Bates, and Allison Haunss criticized President Donald Trump after he compared himself to Jesus Christ on social media.

In an image posted to Truth Social over the weekend, Trump seemed to liken himself to the Christian savior.

"Let me be very clear," Brody said on Monday morning. "Take this down, Mr. President. Look, you've done a lot of great work defending Judeo-Christian principles since you've glided down that golden escalator."

"But you're not God," he continued. "You're flawed. I'm flawed. All of us are flawed. Every single one of us are."

"Now, I love so much of what this president has done, so don't misread anything when it comes to that. But.. I'm going to call it as I see it when I disagree, and I vehemently disagree in this situation."

Bates insisted that he didn't get the point the president was trying to make.

"I looked and... I kind of was trying to figure out, okay, what's he trying to say here?" the anchor said. "And it's taking me until now to really kind of digest this. And I just don't get the point. I agree with you. Take it down. But what point are you trying to make here, Mr. President? I don't understand it. And whatever the point is, I'm not so sure you're going to convince me that this is appropriate."

"Well, I'd have to agree, but the question is, what is the point?" Haunss asked.

Brody insisted that Trump was trying to show he was doing God's work but had gone about it the wrong way.

"The problem here is the red robe and him being the central figure in it," the anchor explained. "If you're going to be saying that, then you're part of, if you will, God's army, right? Aren't we all trying to do the best for the kingdom? So go smaller in the picture, put God at the front of it, and you in the background, you're not the foreground, Mr. President. You're not."

"And that's my point, guys," he added. "And I'm pretty stringent and very serious about this. To be clear, I just want to be clear, I love so much of what President Trump has done in both terms, a lot of stuff. But this is this is not right. He needs to take it down.