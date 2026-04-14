'People Are Not Buying It': Trump Loses Right-wing Lindell TV With Latest Stunt

The right-wing Lindell TV network refused to take President Donald Trump at his word after he claimed an image of him as Jesus was really meant to present him as a doctor.
By David EdwardsApril 14, 2026

The right-wing Lindell TV network refused to take President Donald Trump at his word after he claimed an image of him as Jesus was really meant to present him as a doctor.

At a White House event on Monday, Trump was asked if he intended to compare himself to the Christian savior over the weekend.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," Trump insisted to reporters.

"I'm not sure that people are going to buy that as the excuse," Lindell TV anchor Kristi Leigh noted. "But, I mean, he certainly doesn't look like a doctor in that picture. So I don't know about that."

"A lot of people are not buying it," Lindell TV correspondent Cara Castronuova observed. "But that was President Trump's response. I didn't think that he was going to talk to the press today, but he did."

"I think they felt that he should address this because it really was a lot of backlash, as you know, in social media, especially from Christian groups and even some non-Christians as well," she added.

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