'Fake News!': Trump Tells Wild Lie For Posting Image Depicting Himself As Jesus

Of course, MAGA King Donald Trump launched a pissing contest with not just Pope Leo, but Jesus Christ, too. Even his base was rattled by Trump posting an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, so at least we know there is a line they won't cross. Sort of, because they'll forget about it tomorrow.

Trump, of course, called it "fake news" when a reporter confronted him about the startling, blasphemous image.

"Mr. President, did you post that picture of yourself depicted as Jesus Christ?" a reporter asked.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," he said. "And only the fake news could come up with that one."

"So I just heard about it, and I said, 'How did they come up with that?'" he added. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

So the guy responsible for skyrocketing health care costs, whose administration bombed a girls' school in Iran, and who danced while people were dying during the pandemic, makes people feel better? Am I getting that right? Sure thing, Dr. Trump.

That’s a wild deflection. Posting imagery of himself in a messianic light is peak ego stuff—especially for someone who's already got a long history of larger-than-life self-presentation. Claiming "I thought it was a Red Cross doctor" is a comical rewrite of reality. Most people would recognize a Jesus pose when they see one; it wasn't exactly subtle.

Also, he deleted the image, but not before a bazillion people took screen captures.